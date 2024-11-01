During a live performance by Ice Cube to celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers' eighth World Series title, manager Dave Roberts showed off some dance moves that had to be seen to be believed.

Roberts' dancing was becoming literal as Cube rapped about making the “a** drop” on his drop-top during a performance of “It Was a Good Day.”

Dodgers, Los Angeles celebrating World Series

There are many ways to celebrate, from dancing with Ice Cube to drinking a beerbong like Walker Buehler.

The Dodgers also took time to pay a special tribute to Fernando Valenzuela, who passed on October 22 from liver cancer.

Magic Johnson took to social media to congratulate his Dodgers' ownership partners.

“Congratulations to my incredible partners – Mark Walter, Todd Boehly, Bobby Patton, Peter Guber, Stan Kasten, and Billie Jean King. Manager Dave Roberts and his coaching staff, all the Dodgers players, and the best fanbase in baseball, Dodger Nation, on our World Series Championship! I’m so proud of this team and still in awe over our come back today,” Johnson said. “We overcame being down five runs – something that’s never been done before in World Series history.”

Perhaps the biggest congratulations should go to World Series MVP Freddie Freeman, who, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, probably shouldn't have even been playing.

“A day later, Oct. 4, after Freeman finished a news conference in which he declared himself ready to play despite the ankle injury,” Passan wrote Thursday. “He retreated to the batting cage at Dodger Stadium. He wanted to take some swings in preparation for a live batting practice session. His side tingled with each of his first dozen swings. On the 13th swing, Freeman felt a jolt through his body and crumbled to the ground.”

“Unable to even pick himself off the floor,” Passan continued. “Freeman was helped into the X-ray room next to Los Angeles' dugout. The results were inconclusive, and around 9:30 p.m., he received a call. The Dodgers wanted him to drive to Santa Monica for more imaging. He hopped in the car and then in an MRI tube. Around 11:30 p.m., the results arrived: Freeman had broken the costal cartilage in his sixth rib, an injury that typically sidelines players for months.”

The celebrations in Los Angeles are showing no signs of slowing down just yet.