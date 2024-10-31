As the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series after beating them in five games to capture their first title since 2020, a major component was first baseman Freddie Freeman. The Dodgers star in Freeman would be World Series MVP for his impeccable performance, but it has been revealed he could have done it all through an injury.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, he would say that after an Oct. 4 press conference that he was going to play in the postseason even with an ankle injury. However, he would soon suffer from another injury where it would usually keep a player out “for months.”

“A day later, Oct. 4, after Freeman finished a news conference in which he declared himself ready to play despite the ankle injury,” Passan wrote Thursday. “He retreated to the batting cage at Dodger Stadium. He wanted to take some swings in preparation for a live batting-practice session. His side tingled with each of his first dozen swings. On the 13th swing, Freeman felt a jolt through his body and crumbled to the ground.”

“Unable to even pick himself off the floor,” Passan continued. “Freeman was helped into the X-ray room next to Los Angeles' dugout. The results were inconclusive, and around 9:30 p.m., he received a call. The Dodgers wanted him to drive to Santa Monica for more imaging. He hopped in the car, then in an MRI tube. Around 11:30 p.m., the results arrived: Freeman had broken the costal cartilage in his sixth rib, an injury that typically sidelines players for months.”

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman goes through his stressful season

Still, it didn't stop Freeman from giving his heart and body to the team to win a World Series where he started it in Game 1 where the Dodgers star hit a walk-off grand slam. There is no doubt it was a stressful time for Freeman this season as besides battling various injuries, the 35-year old had to take care of his son as he was hospitalized this year.

“I gave myself to the game, to the field,” Freeman said. “I did everything I could to get onto that field. And that's why this is really, really sweet. I'm proud of the fact that I gave everything I could to this team and I left it all out there. That's all I try to do every single night. When I go home and put my head on that pillow, I ask if I gave everything I had that night. And usually it's a yes. One hundred percent of the time it's a yes. But this one was a little bit sweeter because I went through a lot. My teammates appreciated it. The organization appreciated it. And to end it with a championship makes all the trying times before games, what I put myself through to get on the field, worth it.”

At any rate, Freeman looks to be fully healthy this offseason going into next year where the Dodgers look to go back-to-back.