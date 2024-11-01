The Los Angeles Dodgers' recent World Series victory brought an entire city to its feet, but pitcher Walker Buehler stole the show during the team’s celebratory parade. Captured beer-bonging in style, Buehler was not just any player enjoying the festivities—he was decked out in Orel Hershiser's game-worn jersey from the 1988 World Series, adding a historic flavor to his celebration.

As the parade wove through the streets of Los Angeles, Buehler’s unique tribute to Dodgers history was met with roaring approval from fans and onlookers. Fabian Ardaya captured the moment perfectly, tweeting, “Why yes, that is Walker Buehler drinking from a beer bong in Orel Hershiser's game-used 1988 World Series jersey.” This tweet highlighted the blend of reverence and revelry that characterized the day. Fans quickly took to social media to express their delight and amusement.

“This is everything we wanted and more,” @andylanechapman tweeted, summing up the sentiment of many.

Others did not miss the humor and sheer joy of the moment, with @BoyslnBIue commenting, “I'd expect nothing less,” a nod to Buehler's well-known lively personality and the exuberant culture of baseball celebrations.

Dodgers fans react to Walker Buehler celebration

Moreover, the choice of jersey did not just symbolize a nod to past glories and sparked conversations about Buehler’s future with the team.

“yeah he ain’t ever wearing another team’s jersey ever again. pay the man.” @ellezirkpdx said, expressing a sentiment felt by many fans concerned about retaining their star pitcher.

This comment reflects the broader desire among the fanbase to see Buehler remain a Dodger for life, especially in light of his pivotal contributions to the team and his embodiment of the Dodgers' spirited community.

Walker Buehler’s antics provided not just a photo-op but a memorable highlight that underscored the communal and celebratory nature of the parade. The image of him, beer bong in hand and clad in a significant piece of Dodgers lore, will likely live on in the annals of the team's storied history as a symbol of victory and unity.

As the Dodgers look ahead to future seasons, moments like these serve as a reminder of the tight-knit community and the passionate support that surrounds this historic franchise. The blend of historical homage and unbridled celebration captured in Buehler’s beer-bong moment encapsulates the essence of what it means to be a part of the Dodgers family, making this World Series victory all the more special for everyone involved.