Published December 2, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Could Mookie Betts move to second base if the Los Angeles Dodgers sign Aaron Judge? It is an idea that’s been floated around this offseason. The Athletic’s Jayson Stark recently caught up with Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts and asked him about the possibility.

“If he had his choice, yes,” Roberts said in reference to Mookie Betts moving to second base. “He loves second base, so we’ll see. I think the main thing is opens and willingness… obviously you’re talking about a big right-handed right fielder that is a free agent that could play right field which would make that move make sense. So again, we’re keeping all options open.”

Dave Roberts’ comments make it seem as if the Dodgers would only consider a Mookie Betts-second base move if they were to sign Aaron Judge in free agency. However, the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees are considered front-runners to land the reigning AL MVP, lessening the odds of Mookie switching positions.

But the Dodgers are not completely out of the Judge sweepstakes. If anything, Roberts’ comments hint that LA believes they can still land the slugger this offseason.

Roberts also mentioned that Gavin Lux is “probably” going to play shortstop if Trea Turner ends up leaving in free agency. A Lux move to short would allow someone such as Mookie Betts to play second base in 2023.

For now, Betts is penciled in as the team’s everyday right-fielder. Aaron Judge’s free agency decision might ultimately determine Mookie Betts’ 2023 defensive position.