Los Angeles Dodgers’ head coach Dave Roberts has a number of important decisions to make ahead of Opening Day. The recent Gavin Lux season-ending injury made Miguel Rojas LA’s primary shortstop. Chris Taylor, who was originally in the center field conversation, is now expected to primarily play left field and shortstop. But Roberts still needs to make a final decision on the Dodgers’ centerfield competition, and he preached confidence in the top three candidates for the job on Wednesday, per Matthew Moreno.

“I like it a lot, I think Trayce (Thompson) is long, I think he’s good out there,” Roberts said. “I think Jason (Heyward) can be more than adequate as far length, foot speed, getting jumps on the ball, angles. And I think James (Outman) is a really good defender as well.”

All three players, Thompson, Heyward, and Outman, are in the Dodgers lineup on Wednesday versus the Texas Rangers. However, Heyward is playing centerfield with Thompson in left and Outman in the DH spot. If all three continue to hold their own on the defensive side of things, the position may come down to who has the best bat.

It should be noted that Los Angeles will need a fourth and potentially fifth outfielder. All three players can technically make the team. In terms of playing time, Thompson or Outman would make the most sense to take over centerfield duties on a consistent basis.

With that being said, Dave Roberts will continue to evaluate each player as Spring Training continues on.