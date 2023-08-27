The Los Angeles Dodgers were defeated by the Boston Red Sox on Saturday by a final score of 8-5. Frustration told the story for LA, as both Max Muncy and Dave Roberts were ejected after arguing a questionable strike-three call by the home plate umpire.

Roberts and Muncy addressed the ejections after the game. Muncy admitted that he was “shocked” by the strike call and explained what was said prior to the ejection, per SportsNet LA.

“I told him (the umpire) the ball was down,” Muncy told reporters after the game. “To which his response was, ‘you threw your bat.' And that kind of locked me up a little bit. So I just responded with, ‘I need you to lock it in in a big situation like that.' And he goes, ‘oh, okay,' and threw me out. It was as simple as that.”

Dave Roberts later gave his own explanation about his part in getting ejected after Muncy struck out.

“Jordan's a good umpire obviously, he's been around for quite some time,” Roberts said. “Max and I both felt that the ball was down in a big spot. There's emotions. I didn't feel that he warranted to get tossed, I didn't know what he said… I wanted to support Max, voice my opinion as well.”

The Dodgers earned a victory in the first game of the series on Friday, which was Mookie Betts' first ever return to Fenway Park as a member of a different team, but they dropped Saturday's affair.

Although Game 2 was a difficult one for LA, they will try to move on and take care of business on Sunday to earn a series win against the Red Sox.