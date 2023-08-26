The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to add pitching prospect Gavin Stone to the active roster for Sunday's game versus the Boston Red Sox, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. Stone already made his MLB debut and although he has yet to find success in the big leagues, Los Angeles believes in his potential.

“Gavin Stone is here today and will be added to #Dodgers roster for Sunday's game. He might start, might pitch following an opener but will figure into the game in some capacity,” Plunkett reported.

Stone has also struggled at Triple-A in 2023. That said, he is still the Dodgers' No. 5 overall prospect, per MLB.com. His fastball is developing, but Stone's change-up is his best pitch. The off-speed action makes his fastball appear even faster than it truly is. If Stone can reel in his control and consistently work inside the strike zone, the Dodgers may have a budding All-Star on the roster.

For now, Stone will focus on taking care of business versus the Red Sox on Sunday.

Dodgers-Red Sox series

The primary storyline on Friday was Mookie Betts' return to Fenway Park. The former Red Sox star has been playing at an elite level for the Dodgers since being traded in 2020. Betts and Los Angeles won Friday's affair by a final score of 7-4.

The Dodgers are playing a quality brand of baseball at the moment and will try to continue their impressive performance Saturday versus Boston. It should be noted that the Red Sox are competing for a playoff spot in the American League, so Boston will challenge LA without question.