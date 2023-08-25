Mookie Betts got his start with the Boston Red Sox. He won a championship with the team and etched his name in the team's history books. His trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers has allowed Betts to reach new heights and continue to add accolades to his illustrious career. But as he returns to Boston for the first time as a member of the Dodgers, Betts couldn't help but look back.

Playing the Red Sox for the first time post trade will certainly be emotional for Betts. However, he knows the Dodgers are in the middle of the playoff hunt and that every win is crucial. Outside of just wins and losses, for as much as Betts loved playing Boston, Los Angeles has given him everything he could want out of a franchise, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“I can look back and say that was very, very dope chapter in my life,” Betts said. “But the chapter I'm in right now, I'm enjoying so much. I love this so much. I wouldn't trade it for the world.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The Red Sox selected Betts in the fifth-round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2014 and spent six years in Boston. He was a four-time All-Star, a MVP and a World Series champion.

Since getting traded to the Dodgers in 2020, Betts has gone on to make three more All-Star games and win another World Series title. With Los Angeles currently leading the NL West, Betts is looking to add more hardware to his trophy case.

Mookie Betts' journey will take him back to Boston. Where it all began. While he is loving his time with the Dodgers, Betts won't soon forget his time with the Red Sox.