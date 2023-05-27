Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back in business, regaining control of the NL West. However, one player on their roster is continuing to underperform: Noah Syndergaard. After a solid season in Philly, Syndergaard signed with LA in the offseason. The hope was that Syndergaard was going to be a solid rotational arm for a team that is playing without their young ace.

Unfortunately, Syndergaard has been playing terribly all season long. He currently has one of the worst ERAs of any starting pitcher, holding an abysmal 6.27 ERA in 51 innings pitched. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called this “not ideal”… but didn’t completely shut the door on Noah Syndergaard starting again, per Fabian Ardaya.

“”It’s certainly not ideal,” Dave Roberts said of Noah Syndergaard’s 6.27 ERA through 10 starts. Said the Dodgers don’t have an immediate internal option available right now – “I think right now, we’ve got to continue to run him out there and expect better results.””

The Dodgers’ pitching staff (their rotation, in particular) is dealing an outbreak of the injury bug. Walker Buehler is yet to return from his injury in 2022. Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias both had stints in the injury list. As of right now, the only surefire starters for LA are Kershaw (who has just returned from injury) and Gavin Stone.

There are many players that could potentially take Noah Syndergaard’s spot in the rotation. Bobby Miller’s hot start against the loaded Atlanta squad proved that the Dodgers’ farm system can produce quality starters. However, it seems like front office wants to see this Syndergaard experiment through.