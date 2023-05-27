Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Noah Syndergaard has struggled mightily with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023, pitching to the tune of a 6.27 ERA through 10 starts — and the former All-Star got real on his emotions after another brutal showing on Friday.

“Just not a lot of positive emotion right now when I think about pitching in particular,” the 30-year-old said after Friday’s loss, according to SportsNet LA. “Going to continue to work my butt off between starts to snap out of this.”

Syndergaard was abysmal again on Friday night, getting shelled for six runs on eight hits and one walk over six innings in a 9-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He struck out three batters.

The right-hander got just eight swings and misses on 94 pitches in the contest, registering a CSW of just 23 percent.

He allowed at least one run in each of the first four innings, before settling down and pitching two scoreless frames before being replaced. It was the third time the veteran has given up at least six runs his season.

The Mansfield, TX native is really struggling to keep runs off the board, failing to rack up the strikeout numbers he did earlier in his career. He’ll have a few more chances to turn things around while Julio Urias, Michael Grove, Ryan Pepiot, Dustin May and Walker Buehler are all on the shelf.

Still, the leash is getting shorter and shorter for the Dodgers offseason signing.

“It’s certainly not ideal,” LA manager Dave Roberts said on Friday. “I think right now, we’ve got to continue to run him out there and expect better results.”

Overall, Noah Syndergaard is sporting a miserable 6.27 ERA and 1.35 WHIP on the campaign.

The way things are going, it’s hard to expect better results are coming for the former ace, who is tentatively scheduled to take the mound next on Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals.