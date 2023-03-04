Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said LA is targeting Wednesday for Miguel Vargas to begin swinging a bat in games, per Jack Harris. Vargas suffered a pinky injury early in Dodgers camp. The injury wasn’t serious enough to keep him out of the lineup, but Roberts and the Dodgers didn’t want him swinging a bat to open Spring Training games.

Despite not being able to take the bat off his shoulder, Vargas has drawn four walks so far during the spring. It is assumed that opposing teams understand the situation, yet, Vargas is still finding ways to get on base. It has been one of the most interesting stories for the Dodgers up to this point. However, it will likely come to an end next week barring a setback.

Miguel Vargas is one of the Dodgers’ top prospects, trailing only C Diego Cartaya and P Bobby Miller. The 23-year old is expected to handle second base duties as a rookie during the 2023 campaign. It should be noted that Vargas is versatile, so he could also see time in the outfield and at third base if necessary.

Vargas’ most intriguing facet of his game is his bat. He’s a pure hitter with a high ceiling at the plate. If Vargas lives up to his potential, he will be a contender in the NL Rookie of the Year race.

For now, he will focus on performing well in Spring Training. Vargas is surely excited to finally start swinging a bat in games next week.