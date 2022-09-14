The Los Angeles Dodgers receive some positive updates on the statuses of Blake Treinen and Gavin Lux. Both players have not seen action since early September due to injuries, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes that Treinen and Lux will be back in action before the end of the week and end of the month, respectively.

For Treinen, Roberts said that the pitcher will likely be activated just before the calendar shifts to October, per David Vassegh AM 570 LA Sports. Treinen was placed by the Dodgers on the 15-day injured list because of a shoulder issue. He’s actually appeared in only five games with the Dodgers this season and only 11 total innings in total between appearances with the Dodgers and Triple-A.

Gavin Lux, on the other hand, is not on the injured list but is dealing with a nagging back issue that has already cost him two weeks’ worth of games with the Dodgers. However, he is on schedule to return to action on Friday against the San Francisco Giants on the road, per Vassegh. Lux has been the regular second baseman for the Dodgers, but while he’s out, that spot is being taken care of by Chris Taylor for the most part with Mookie Betts and Hansen Alberto seeing some time there, too. Lux is batting .293 this season with six home runs and 42 RBI.

Despite a banged-up roster, the Dodgers have remained and looked untouchable, especially in the National League West division where they hold a massive lead of around 20 games.