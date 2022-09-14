Freddie Freeman speaks out on not missing a game all season as Dodgers near division title

Freddie Freeman is a special type. Apart from being an incredibly talented hitter, he has also proven himself to be a workhorse for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his first season with the team. In fact, he has yet to miss a game so far in 2022, and he has zero plans of sitting out games even with LA 100% assured of a seat in the 2022 MLB postseason.

“I can’t help the team win if I’m not playing…I love to play every single day,” Freddie Freeman tells MLB Network ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman has played in all 140 Dodgers games to date this season. If he does indeed manage to play in all 162 regular season games this year, it would be the third time he’s done that in his career. He played 162 games in 2014 and in 2018 with his former team, the Atlanta Braves. Last season, he fell three games short of achieving the same feat, ending up with 159 games played.

The 33-year-old Freddie Freeman isn’t just about being present on the field all the time, though. He is also delivering fantastic numbers at the plate. In fact, Tuesday began with Freeman as the MLB’s leader this season in batting average. He is slashing .330/.402/.524 with an OPS+ of 152. Together with Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers’ offense which is arguably the most potent in baseball today.

After declining an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Braves last year, Freddie Freeman brought his talents to West Coast and signed was six-year $162 million contract with the Dodgers.