Spring Training will have a different feel in 2023 amid the World Baseball Classic. Los Angeles Dodgers’ stars such as Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Clayton Kershaw are set to take part in the event. However, Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts believes the WBC will benefit the ball club, per SportsNet LA.

“But the great thing about (Shelby Miller, Noah Syndergaard), these guys wanted to be Dodgers,” Roberts said. “Now you get the buy-in, they’re kind of well on their way. And now with the (World Baseball) Classic coming this spring, we’re going to have a lot of time with these guys to kind of assess, get them kind of part of the program.”

Noah Syndergaard and Shelby Miller are just two of a number of new players on the team this season. Roberts believes both pitchers will benefit from receiving extra attention during Spring Training while other players are participating in the WBC. Syndergaard projects to be a crucial member of the starting rotation. Meanwhile, Miller is expected to serve in a bullpen role for Dave Roberts and the Dodgers in 2023.

Los Angeles has been able to get the most out of their pitchers in previous seasons. Pitching coach Mark Prior has emerged as one of the best in the business for LA. He will look to work his magic with Syndergaard, Miller, and other non-WBC participants in Spring Training.

Dave Roberts and this Dodgers team are looking to replicate their 2022 regular season success while making a deeper run in the postseason.