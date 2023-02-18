Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts knows that all big-league players are going to have a period of adjustment as they get used to new rules that are going to impact the game on the field this year. He believes the players who are participating in the World Baseball Classic will have a tougher time adjusting than those who will remain with their teams throughout spring training.

#Dodgers Dave Roberts said players in the WBC could have more of a "tough" time adjusting to new rules. "As I understand it, we’re going to be implementing the rules from Day One but the World Baseball Classic they’re not going to." — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) February 18, 2023

That’s because the WBC is not incorporating the rule changes that will impact Major League Baseball this year. That means the pitch clock that will require pitchers to deliver the ball from the mound within 15 seconds when nobody is on base and 20 seconds when runners are on will not be followed in the international tournament.

Additionally, the infield shift will be allowed in the WBC games even though that will no longer be the case in MLB games. Bringing a third infielder over to the right side when a left-handed hitter is up will be legal in the the WBC, while big league managers will not be able to employ that strategy.

Seven of Dave Roberts’ players with the Dodgers will be participating in the WBC, including Mookie Betts, Will Smith, Julio Urías, Austin Barnes, Freddie Freeman, Trayce Thompson, and Miguel Rojas. Clayton Kershaw was going to participate, but insurance issues will prevent him from playing.