The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play their final series of the 2024 regular season during the weekend. LA is already headed to the postseason, so they won't have too much to play for against the Colorado Rockies. It is worth mentioning that the Dodgers are still battling the Philadelphia Phillies for the National League's best record, and ultimately home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is reportedly planning to rest some starters each day during the weekend, with the exception of Shohei Ohtani, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.

Ohtani is expected to play in each of the final three games. Of course, Ohtani is the DH so that means he will only take four-five at-bats a game (most likely). Roberts wants to get the other position players off their feet to provide extra rest before the postseason gets underway. Perhaps the motivation to clinch the best record in the league is playing a role in keeping Ohtani in the lineup as well.

Shohei Ohtani's historic 2024 season with Dodgers

Ohtani seems to make history in almost every game. He is probably the best player in the sport right now, although Aaron Judge may have something to say about that. Regardless, Ohtani is a superstar and the favorite to win the National League MVP Award.

It has been a truly incredible campaign for him, as Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to record a 50-50 season (50 home runs, 50 stolen bases). He is currently at 53 home runs and 56 stolen bases. Ohtani probably will not reach the 60-60 mark, although it is possible given how well he has played throughout the '24 campaign.

Shohei Ohtani has had one of the best all-around seasons in MLB history. He has three remaining regular season games to accomplish even more feats and break more records.