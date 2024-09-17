After news broke that the Los Angeles Dodgers would be without one of their top starting pitchers, Tyler Glasnow, for the rest of the season, things were looking bleak in the Dodgers rotation. However, manager Dave Roberts provided some hope on Tuesday about another injured Dodger making a surprising return.

Roberts said that there will be “a conversation” about whether or not Tony Gonsolin, who is on a minor league rehab assignment in Triple-A Oklahoma City, could make a potential return during the postseason according to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

Roberts also confirmed that Gonsolin would make one more four inning rehab appearance in Triple-A before a decision is made about his status going forward, according to Fabian Ardaya of the Athletic.

Gonsolin was not initially expected to be a factor for the Dodgers this season after he underwent Tommy John surgery on his last September. However, things appear to be ahead of schedule after Gonsolin has already appeared in two minor league games during his rehab assignment. If he pitches well in his appearance in Triple-A and his elbow continues to hold up, it looks like there is a chance the Dodgers could get some much needed reinforcements.

What could Tony Gonsolin provide for the Dodgers during the postseason?

Gonsolin was having a down year in 2023 before injuring his elbow late in the season. Through 20 starts, the Dodgers righty had an 8-5 record with a 4.98 ERA. However, Gonsolin has also shown flashes of potentially being an ace-caliber pitcher. In 2022, Gonsolin was named an All-Star and had an MLB-best winning percentage with a 16-1 record and a sparkling 2.14 ERA.

Coming back from Tommy John surgery and being thrust straight into a postseason atmosphere, Gonsolin likely would not be asked to act as a traditional starter. Gonsolin has pitched out of the bullpen before in his career, and he would more likely be a middle-inning relief option if the Dodgers choose to add him to the postseason roster.

Right now, the Dodgers projected postseason starting rotation would likely have Yoshinobu Yamamoto, recently-acquired Jack Flaherty and Walker Buehler at the top with either Landon Knack or Bobby Miller as the fourth option. If more injuries occur or Roberts pulls one of his starters early, Gonsolin could quickly find himself stretched out and playing a significant role for the Dodgers in October.

After their $1 billion offseason, it feels like it is World Series or bust in Los Angeles despite the injuries to their pitching staff. If Gonsolin is healthy and able to contribute, expect to see Roberts call on him to pitch.