The Brandon Hyde-led Baltimore Orioles are hungry to get a lot of wins in the coming games. They are just a game back from claiming the AL East title lead from the New York Yankees but it looks like the Los Angeles Dodgers will be the ones to determine whether or not that happens. Dave Roberts is going to need all of their firepower entering this matchup but it sounds like he got some big updates on Tyler Glasnow, Jack Flaherty, Austin Barnes, and Andy Pages.

Dave Roberts had a mixed bag of injury updates for the Dodgers faithful. He started off by stating that Tyler Glasnow did not feel well in his most recent rehab session. This leaves them no choice but to have another day of playing catch on Friday. Automatically, this decision rules him out of being able to play against the Orioles.

The Dodgers could also be erring on the side of caution when it comes to Jack Flaherty, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. While the pitcher looked better than he did in the past few weeks, they could put him on the sidelines before fully calling him up. An appearance when they face the Orioles is slowly becoming unlikely. The staff may be considering to give him an extra day of rest. Justin Wrobleski could be the one who takes over first in the pitching rotation to make sure that he is 100% ready to be with the Dodgers again.

Other Dodgers and their statuses while the postseason looms

Dave Roberts and the staff already have a person in mind once roster expansion becomes available to them. They could likely be calling up Andy Pages as their position player when the option is unlocked in the middle of September. The last time he was at bat for the Dodgers was their middle-of-August matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The most positive news has to be about catcher Austin Barnes. He suffered a tough broken left toe and had to be sidelined for quite a bit. However, Roberts and the Dodgers are likely going to activate him after this clash against the Orioles.

The final update for the Dodgers involved Brusdar Graterol. He already threw a bullpen session for the squad. This means that his next step in the injury recovery journey would be a stint in rehab.

The Dodgers are primed to compete for a World Series this season. Will they finally pull it off?