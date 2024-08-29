Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has been dealing with a fractured right middle finger in recent days. With the playoffs approaching, the Dodgers want to ensure the star is ready for a deep run. He will miss Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles due to the injury, according to Jack Harris from the Los Angeles Times.

While the Dodgers have an All-Star lineup, they still need Freeman for the stretch run. The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks have closed the gap to three games in the National League West. Freeman will need to be his best self for his team to maintain the division lead.

Wednesday's game is big for more reasons than just the standings. This ticket was hard to get because of the Shohei Ohtani bobblehead giveaway, which features his dog Decoy. This is the second time the team has given away an Ohtani bobblehead and it has been just as popular this time around.

On the field, the Dodgers are looking to win the second game of this interleague series. The Orioles took game one 3-2 on Tuesday thanks to a Ramon Urias home run in the fifth inning. Each game is key for the Dodgers as they look to hang on to the division lead. The Padres are facing the struggling Cardinals and the Diamondbacks are locked in a big series with the Wild Card-hopeful Mets.

Freddie Freeman is key to Dodgers' success

The three-headed monster of Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freeman make the Dodgers the favorites in the National League. Even with a great season by the Phillies, it will be difficult for anyone to knock Los Angeles off come playoff time. Freeman is a massive piece of the puzzle for the Dodgers, proven by the time he has missed this season.

Freeman has missed 10 games this season, including Tuesday night's series opener against the Orioles. Some of those were because of a family health issue and the rest are because of this finger issue. In those ten games, the Dodgers are just 4-6 compared to their 74-48 record with him in the lineup.

Kiké Hernandez will draw into the lineup in place of Freeman once again on Wednesday. He went 1-3 with a double in Tuesday's game before Gavin Lux was used as a pinch hitter. While he is a great utility player and has been for many years, he does not have the Cooperstown resume that Freeman does.

If the Dodgers are going to win the World Series, Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman must remain healthy. Betts has dealt with injuries of his own this season but has returned to his normal production. He is hitting .278 with 11 RBIs in his 14 games since returning from a hand injury.

Each of the Dodgers' three stars will need to be fantastic for the team to beat the Phillies and the rest of the National League teams. The Diamondbacks swept the Dodgers in the Division Series on their way to the World Series last season. They know to not take any of these teams lightly and with the addition of Ohtani, they'll be a difficult opponent in the postseason.