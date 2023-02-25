With Los Angeles Dodgers’ catchers Will Smith and Austin Barnes set to play in the World Baseball Classic, Dave Roberts said top prospect Diego Cartaya will receive regular Spring Training starts once both players leave camp, per Matthew Moreno.

Cartaya’s path to the big league club is currently blocked by Smith and Barnes. His future is extremely bright but Los Angeles will need to find a way to give him playing time in the regular season. Cartaya’s MLB ETA is set for 2023 and the young catcher seems to be ready for the show. Cartaya can potentially force the Dodgers’ hand with a strong Spring Training performance. He should be able to perform well with regular playing time amid the absences of Smith and Barnes.

Cartaya is regarded as one of the best all-around catching prospects in baseball. He features a quality hit-tool to go along with a strong throwing arm from behind the plate. Base stealers have to think twice before attempting to swipe a bag against Cartaya.

Dave Roberts is excited to utilize this spring as an opportunity to evaluate the team’s young talent. A number of stars, including Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, will take part in the WBC. Roberts and the organization will be able to focus on their prospects in Spring Training as a result.

Smith, Betts, Freeman, and other Dodgers’ WBC participants are still with the team but will leave within the next couple of weeks. Young Dodgers players, and all prospects around the league for that matter, need to take advantage of 2023 Spring Training and showcase their talent amid this opportunity.