As the Los Angeles Dodgers gear up for their NLCS (National League Championship Series) clash against the Mets, they face significant pitching challenges due to a series of unfortunate injuries. In an unexpected turn, the Dodgers are now considering activating right-hander Tony Gonsolin, despite him being previously ruled out for the postseason by manager Dave Roberts.

Gonsolin, who has been sidelined for the entire 2024 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, was initially not expected to play in the playoffs. However, circumstances have changed dramatically for the Dodgers' pitching staff.

“Something really unforeseen” was what Roberts mentioned would be required for Gonsolin's playoff inclusion. That unforeseen scenario has unfolded in the form of multiple key injuries to the Dodgers' pitchers, including Joe Kelly, Brusdar Graterol, Michael Grove, and Alex Vesia, forcing the club to reassess their strategy.

Dodgers look to bolster pitching depth ahead of NLCS

Roberts confirmed the injuries last evening, leaving the team in a precarious position. Michael Grove is ineligible to return before the World Series, and with Vesia dealing with an intercostal injury, the Dodgers are pressed to fill significant gaps in their pitching lineup. This crisis has brought Tony Gonsolin back into consideration for the postseason roster as the Dodgers look to solidify their rotation and bullpen options.

The current roster situation sees Michael Kopech, Blake Treinen, Evan Phillips, Ryan Brasier, Anthony Banda, Daniel Hudson, Ben Casparius, Edgardo Henriquez, and Landon Knack as available pitchers, with Jack Flaherty, Walker Buehler, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto set to continue their roles in the rotation. The addition of Gonsolin, along with possibly Brent Honeywell Jr., could provide the Dodgers with much-needed innings, especially given the limited availability of Yamamoto, who is on a strict schedule of five days off between starts.

Honeywell has shown promise this year with a 2.63 ERA over 37 2/3 innings, though his underlying metrics suggest some potential volatility. Gonsolin, on the other hand, hasn't pitched in the majors since mid-2023 but has a solid career record with a 3.19 ERA and 3.99 FIP across 79 appearances. His postseason performances, however, have been less stellar, with a 9.20 ERA in playoff appearances.

As the Dodgers finalize their strategy for the NLCS, the inclusion of Gonsolin could be crucial. His experience and previous success in the regular season could translate into valuable innings during the playoffs, helping to stabilize a rotation and bullpen severely impacted by injuries. The decision to activate him would not only reflect the dire circumstances faced by the Dodgers but also their confidence in Gonsolin's ability to perform under pressure.

The coming days will be critical for the Dodgers as they make final adjustments to their roster ahead of the NLCS. With high stakes and a challenging opponent, the Dodgers' ability to adapt and manage their pitching resources could very well determine their fate in the pursuit of a World Series berth.