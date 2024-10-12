Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers have punched their ticket to the NLDS. After beating the San Diego Padres 2-0 in the decisive Game 5 NLDS matchup, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts delivered an emotional postgame speech to his players in the locker room. And Betts, the former 2018 Red Sox champion, saluted the Boston legend, David Ortiz, on Fox Sports’ live postgame broadcast, per Fox Sports: MLB.

“It was way more special than anybody can really imagine,” Betts said about Ortiz’s pregame speech. “Coming up and debuting, and having him next to me, he doesn’t realize it, but I’m looking up to him; he’s an icon to me. And with the relationship we developed over time, usually it kind of withers away, especially once he’s retired, and I’m still playing, but it’s actually, I would say, gotten closer as the distance has kind of grown.”

After capturing his third and final World Series title in 2013, Ortiz retired before Betts’ rookie season with the Red Sox. But that didn’t keep David away from the team, as the World Series MVP remains close with the Dodgers outfielder, eleven years removed from his final season.

“I talk to him every two weeks or so. He’s checking in. I’m checking in. And for him to call me, especially at a time like that, downtime, I was down, man. I was really down, and he called me, gave me words of encouragement, and told me everything was gonna be cool,” Betts added. “Go smile, just go smile, and it worked.”

Then, Ortiz reciprocated Mookie’s kind words with a “my dawg” t-shirt.

“You know I love you, kid,” Ortiz replied. “I got something for you right here.”

Dave Roberts delivers epic Dodgers speech after NLDS win

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy’s message for the fans who doubted his team didn’t quite tug on the heartstrings of manager Dave Roberts’ speech in the locker room, but fans will take it after trailing 2-1. Before Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts showed love to David Ortiz, his manager and former teammate of Ortiz from the 2004 Red Sox, Roberts got plenty off his chest towards his players after clinching the NLCS.

After Game 5, Roberts told his team what they meant to him before a champagne shower ensued.

While speaking to reporters, Roberts talked about how the Dodgers never let up between scoring their first run early in Game 5 to adding the second down the stretch.

“We fought, we didn’t relent not one time, and I couldn’t be happier for our ball club,” Roberts said after the win.

The NLCS between the Dodgers and the New York Mets begins with Game 1 on Sunday.