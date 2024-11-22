As anticipation builds for Roki Sasaki’s entry into Major League Baseball, Shohei Ohtani has weighed in on speculation surrounding the Dodgers’ potential pursuit of the Japanese pitching phenom. Sasaki, whose posting by the Chiba Lotte Marines makes him one of the most sought-after players heading into the 2025 season, has sparked rumors about his MLB destination. Among them is the belief that Ohtani might be helping the Dodgers secure Sasaki’s signature. However, Ohtani firmly denied those claims.

“Shohei Ohtani said he has not been recruiting Roki Sasaki to join the Dodgers but considers him a great friend” via Bob Nightengale on X, formerly Twitter.

While Ohtani’s comments downplay any active role in Sasaki’s recruitment, it’s not surprising given the legalities around tampering. Still, the Dodgers are widely seen as the frontrunners to land the 23-year-old pitcher, thanks to their existing connections to Japan and their success in developing international talent. The team already boasts Ohtani, the reigning NL MVP, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, another standout pitcher from Japan, on their roster.

“No, I haven’t really been recruiting him in any way,” Ohtani said, per Beth Harris of AP. “I consider him a friend, so we’ll talk every so often about baseball in general and life. I’ll respect his decision wherever he wants to sign and I think he’ll do well wherever he goes.”

Dodgers continue to pursue high-name free agents

Sasaki’s potential arrival in Los Angeles would make an already formidable Dodgers roster even more robust. The right-hander has dominated Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), compiling a career 2.10 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 505 strikeouts across 394.2 innings. At just 23 years old, Sasaki’s combination of youth and elite performance makes him a unique prize on the international market.

The Dodgers’ development system, proximity to Japan, and ability to leverage media opportunities make a compelling case for Sasaki to join. The familiarity and camaraderie he shares with Ohtani and Yamamoto from their time as teammates on Team Japan during the 2023 World Baseball Classic—where they won the championship—further strengthen their appeal.

While the Dodgers are the favorites, Sasaki’s decision is far from a foregone conclusion. Some believe he may prefer a smaller market to avoid being overshadowed by Ohtani and Yamamoto. There’s also speculation that a smaller stage could provide Sasaki with better sponsorship opportunities.

Furthermore, Sasaki’s timeline complicates matters. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed that Sasaki will be part of the 2025 international signing period, starting January 15. This shift eliminates the advantage the Dodgers had in having the most remaining bonus pool money for the 2024 period. While their new bonus pool will increase to $5.1 million, other teams’ pools will also reset, opening the door for broader competition.

The Dodgers’ pursuit of Sasaki remains a storyline to watch this offseason. Ohtani’s denial of active recruitment doesn’t necessarily diminish the Dodgers’ chances, but Sasaki’s final decision will likely hinge on a mix of financial terms, development opportunities, and personal preferences.