MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred revealed to the media that he anticipates Japanese star pitcher Roki Sasaki will join the 2025 international signing class.

“It kind of looks like the way it’s going to shake out, that the signing there, just because the timing, will happen in the new pool period,” said the MLB commissioner.

According to ESPN's Jorge Castillo, this timeline indicates that Sasaki will not sign with an MLB team until after January 15, the start of the league's international signing period.

MLB's international signing window opens on January 15, making it impossible for Roki Sasaki to sign with a team before then. After being posted, Sasaki will have a 45-day period to finalize a contract—a technicality given his immense appeal.

The international signing period for baseball stretches from January 15 to December 15, but most MLB teams typically spend the majority, if not all, of their bonus pool early in the year, often targeting Latin American prospects.

Roki Sasaki drawing a lot of interest from MLB teams

Ranked as the third-best talent on The Athletic's Free Agent Big Board, the 23-year-old right-hander is expected to draw significant interest. The Chiba Lotte Marines, Sasaki's Nippon Professional Baseball team, have already confirmed their intention to make him available through the posting system.

Due to his age, Roki Sasaki will qualify as an international amateur under MLB's system. This designation means he will earn the league minimum salary, with his signing bonus subject to strict limits.

Each MLB team is allocated a fixed budget for international amateurs, which cannot be exceeded, though clubs can acquire additional spending capacity through trades. For 2025, teams at the lower end of the scale are allotted $5.1 million, while those at the higher end receive up to $7.6 million. Consequently, Sasaki’s contract, along with the 20% posting fee paid to the Chiba Lotte Marines, will involve relatively modest sums.

Sasaki delivered an impressive performance in 2023 with Chiba, finishing with a 10-5 record and a 2.35 ERA across 18 games. Over 111 innings, he struck out 129 batters, showcasing his dominance on the mound. During his appearance for Japan against the Czech Republic in the World Baseball Classic, he consistently brought the heat, with 21 of his pitches exceeding 100 mph.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have notably retained a large remaining portion of their 2024 signing bonus pool. This has fueled speculation among officials from other teams that they may already have an informal arrangement with Roki Sasaki.

When asked about the unused portion of the bonus pool the day before the World Series began, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman declined to comment.

Remaining bonus pools for each MLB Team

Teams with a $7,555,500 bonus pool for the 2025 international signing period include the Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, Oakland Athletics, Seattle Mariners, and Tampa Bay Rays.

Those with a $6,908,600 pool are the Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Kansas City Royals, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Washington Nationals each have $6,261,600 available.

The Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals are allocated $5,646,200, while the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have $5,146,200 in their pools.

“I will do my best to climb up from a minor-league contract and become the best player in the world, so I have no regrets about my one and only baseball career and can live up to the expectations of everyone who has supported me so far,” said Sasaki in a translated statement by Yakyu Cosmopolitan.

Ultimately, Sasaki won’t be able to join a team for several months, yet he stands out as one of the most intriguing names to monitor this offseason.