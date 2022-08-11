Dustin May gets crucial update in return from Tommy John surgery

Not that the Los Angeles Dodgers have a desperate need for help right now, but the team is about to get one of its weapons back in its pitching staff. Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reported that Dodgers manager Dave Robert said that Dustin May is just a minor league start away from making his return to the MLB action, which would be in a home series against the Miami Marlins.

“Per Dave Roberts — Dustin May will make another start with OKC on Sunday then join #Dodgers the following weekend for series at home v Miami to make his MLB return from TJ surgery”

Dustin May has not appeared in an MLB game so far in the 2022 MLB season after going under the knife in May of 2021 to repair a torn UCL. Since then, May has spent his time rehabbing and has even already made a few appearances with the Dodgers’ minor league affiliate team Oklahoma City Dodgers this year. In his first four starts with OKC, May allowed three earned runs on 10 hits while fanning 23 hitters across 14.0 innings. In his most recent start for Oklahoma City, Dustin May went five innings long and got eight punchouts in 68 pitches.

Robert’s update on Dustin May also comes at the same time when Clayton Kershaw is on the 15-day injured list due to a back issue. The Dodgers would love to have options on their pitching rotation, and the fact that they are heads and shoulders above the rest in the National League West division surely makes it easier for them to make decisions on that front. Then again, they are just a bit ahead of the New York Mets in the race for the no. 1 overall seed in the NL.