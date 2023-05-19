Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Dustin May is expected to miss at least one month with a right flexor pronator strain. The Dodgers likely feel as though they dodged a bullet after May left his most recent start with elbow pain. Regardless, Los Angeles will still need to find a replacement in the rotation.

Gavin Stone is the expected replacement for May. The right-hander made his MLB debut earlier in the season and makes the most sense to replace the injured Dodgers’ hurler. That said, LA features plenty of pitching depth. Dodgers beat reporter Juan Toribio revealed three other pitchers who could fill in amid Dustin May’s injury-related absence, per MLB.com.

Michael Grove, Ryan Pepiot, and top pitching prospect Bobby Miller are all options. Toribio noted that Miller is the least likely option since he is returning from an injury. Grove and Pepiot have also both dealt with injury concerns, but they are both closer to being ready for a spot in the Dodgers’ rotation.

The Dodgers’ pitching depth is what sets them apart from other teams. If most ball clubs were to lose a star like May, they would be scrambling for answers. Meanwhile, LA features no shortage of options, with other alternatives aside from the four aforementioned pitchers.

In the end, Stone will likely receive the opportunity. If Stone pitches well, he will remain in the rotation until the position becomes unavailable.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Dustin May’s status as they are made available.