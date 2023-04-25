Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fresh off a series win over the Chicago Cubs, and are looking to win their third consecutive game on Tuesday to open a road series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. LA will get a much-needed boost ahead of the series, with RP Evan Phillips returning from paternity leave, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

The Dodgers have had a number of players go on paternity leave over the past couple of weeks. Mookie Betts was on paternity leave last week, while Max Muncy was added to it ahead of this upcoming series with the Pirates. Nevertheless, the team is beginning to play well following a mediocre start to the 2023 campaign.

Dave Roberts has been hesitant to officially name a closer. Evan Phillips features closing potential, and has been the preferred option for save opportunities for the most part. He owns a 3.68 ERA through seven innings pitched so far in 2023. Phillips has also tallied two saves for the Dodgers. In 2022, Phillips emerged as one of the best relievers in the sport, pitching to the tune of a sparkling 1.14 ERA. He only recorded two saves, as LA switched to a closer-by-committee after Craig Kimbrel lost his hold on the closer’s role.

The Dodgers are operating in similar fashion up to this point in 2023. If Phillips can pitch well over the next month or two, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Roberts make him Los Angeles’ official closer. Regardless of what role he pitches in, Phillips will be a crucial part of the bullpen.