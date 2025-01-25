Fans lay witness to so many stirring comeback stories, when athletes push far beyond preconceived limitations and seize unforeseen glory. But what about the tales that meet a sad and unceremonious end? You know, the ones that everyone skims past before redirecting their attention to the more recognizable sports figures. Life goes on for these painfully unlucky talents, even when we forget about them.

It is a sad truth that can hit one hard upon further reflection. Though, it is also an important aspect of the industry that warrants acknowledgment. The injury bug wreaks havoc on MLB organizations, prematurely ending the careers of so many players, including those who are not afforded enough time to make a name for themselves or sign the big contract.

Tyler Cyr, a former right-handed pitcher who played 14 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics and Philadelphia Phillies, is retiring due to an ongoing shoulder injury. He issued a statement explaining the difficult decision while also thanking those who helped him get this far in his baseball career.

Tyler Cyr pours his heart out in retirement announcement

“While my passion for the game and my love for the competition will never fade, the reality of a shoulder injury I sustained in 2023 with the Dodgers has made it impossible for me to fully recover and continue playing at the level I expect of myself,” Cyr said, per Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to my family, coaches, teammates, and, of course, the fans who have supported me throughout my journey,” he continued. “I am so incredibly thankful for the opportunities I’ve had and the memories I’ll carry with me forever. Baseball has given me everything, from the thrill of competition to lifelong friendships, and I will always cherish the game.”

The 2015 10th-round draft pick spent six years in the San Francisco Giants organization before getting his first MLB break with the Phillies. He registered just one appearance with the National League East club and was promptly designated for assignment after allowing a home run to New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Showing great determination, Cyr recovered and earned a second chance. He made it count, posting a 2.08 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 13 innings during the 2022 campaign. The 31-year-old could not carve out a consistent role for himself, though. He caught on with the Dodgers, eventually ending his professional career in blue.

Cyr became another Dodgers pitcher to suffer a brutal injury fate

Because of its endless rash of injuries, LA could have realistically provided Cyr with a chance to stick around for a while had he not endured health problems himself.

But he has come to terms with his situation and is intent on staying involved in baseball in any way possible.

“Even though my time on the field has come to an end, I’m excited for what lies ahead,” Tyler Cyr said. “My love for baseball is unwavering, and I believe I have so much more to offer in the future—whether it’s through coaching, mentoring, or contributing to the game in new ways. The lessons I’ve learned and the passion I’ve gained over the years will never go away, and I’m excited to stay connected to the game I love.

Thank you all for believing in me, for cheering me on, and for allowing me to live out my dream. This isn’t goodbye—it’s simply a new chapter.” Now that is how you make the most out of a bad deck of cards.

Cyr is banking on baseball to give him further fulfillment in his life, even if it is not in the way he originally planned. Hopefully, his retirement will bring a similar brush of clarity to all the other adversity-ridden athletes.