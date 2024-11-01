The Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series championship celebration continued as the Commissioner’s Trophy traveled from New York and paraded through the City of Angels. Amidst the Dodgers’ championship parade, fans rejoiced and gave a special tribute to the late Fernando Valenzuela, who died on October 22 after a long bout with liver cancer, only three days before Game 1 of the World Series.

The Dodgers fittingly hosted their championship parade on Friday, November 1 — Valenzuela’s birthday. For this occasion, fans sang a unique rendition of Happy Birthday, per MLB’s X, formerly Twitter.

The Dodgers’ 1981 Cy Young winner guided Los Angeles to a World Series title in 1981. The Hall of Fame pitcher played ten seasons for the Dodgers, where he was named to six All-Star teams between 1981 and 1986.

After some fans made the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series victory connection to Kobe Bryant, the late Los Angeles Lakers superstar, others couldn’t think of a better day to celebrate Los Angeles’ eighth championship in 2024. With the Dodgers’ No. 8 title in ’24, the only numbers Bryant wore throughout his 18-year career with the Lakers, it was a fitting salute to two of Los Angeles’ stars, both of whom brought L.A. championship(s) throughout their respective careers.

Five-time Lakers champion and Hall of Fame guard Magic Johnson, who is a member of the Dodgers’ ownership group. He saluted the Dodgers’ World Series victory over the Yankees after Game 5 on his X, formerly Twitter.

“Congratulations to my incredible partners – Mark Walter, Todd Boehly, Bobby Patton, Peter Guber, Stan Kasten, and Billie Jean King. Manager Dave Roberts and his coaching staff, all the Dodgers players and to the best fanbase in baseball, Dodger Nation, on our World Series Championship! I’m so proud of this team and still in awe over our come back today,” Johnson said. “We overcame being down 5 runs – something that’s never been done before in World Series history.”

Johnson, as part of the Guggenheim Group, became part owner in 2012.