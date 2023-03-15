Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers went on pins and needles waiting on an update on first baseman Freddie Freeman, after seeing him leave Tuesday’s game for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic.

After the injury, Freeman went back to Camelback Ranch to get treatment on what was diagnosed as a strained right hamstring. Reports say his injury isn’t feared to be serious, and missing Opening Day for the Dodgers is not a concern, according to manager Dave Roberts.

Freeman broke his silence on the sudden injury, and his comments were captured by Dodgers reporter Kirsten Watson.

Per Watson (via Twitter): “#Dodgers Freddie Freeman said he felt tightness in his hamstring during his 2nd at-bat during WBC Canada game. He just underwent treatment at CBR and said he’s feeling better, but still day to day. He’s hopeful that he will be back in Cactus League games over the weekend.”

Obviously, Los Angeles and their fans what Freeman to be healthy at all times, but the news of the hamstring feeling better is everything they could have hoped for, considering the circumstances.

For those who are against having the WBC take place this close to the start of Major League Baseball’s regular season, the Freeman injury is their case study. It’s one of those things where teams want to make sure their players are ready to go by Opening Day, and playing in a tournament before the season starts puts that at risk.

On the other side, injuries can happen anytime someone steps on the field. So who’s to know what can happen in the future?

For this case involving Freeman, it appears he avoided major injury, and Dodgers fans can breathe a sigh of relief.