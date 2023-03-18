Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans can officially breathe a sigh of relief regarding the injury that Freddie Freeman sustained in the World Baseball Classic. Four days after Freeman suffered a minor hamstring for Team Canada, the first baseman is back in the Dodgers’ lineup.

Freddie Freeman is hitting second for the Dodgers in Saturday’s spring-training game against the Chicago White Sox. Los Angeles is easing the star back into the lineup, making him the designated hitter.

Freddie Freeman back in the #Dodgers lineup as the DH pic.twitter.com/KBGEh7cXsM — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) March 18, 2023

Freeman’s injury occurred Tuesday during a swing in Canada’s World Baseball Classic victory over Colombia. The Dodgers star didn’t play Wednesday when Mexico eliminated Canada from the WBC.

Despite ending his WBC run prematurely, Freeman said that he wasn’t in danger of missing Opening Day. The Dodgers are scheduled to kick off the 2023 MLB season with a home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 30.

Losing Freeman for any significant period of time would be a major blow for Los Angeles. Starting shortstop Gavin Lux suffered a torn ACL in spring training that is expected to keep him out for the entire season.

The Dodgers’ Opening Day lineup will look much different from the unit that Los Angeles sent onto the field for much of the 2022 campaign. Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner and Justin Turner all left L.A. in free agency.

Freeman hit .325/.407/.511 in his first Dodgers season last year. The first baseman led the NL in on-base percentage, hits, runs scored and doubles.

Freeman has been a top-10 NL MVP candidate for five straight seasons. He’s played more games than anyone in MLB during that span.