The Los Angeles Dodgers created a sensation with their first Shohei Ohtani bobblehead night earlier this season. Crowds lined the street as more than 50,000 fans packed Dodger Stadium hoping to get their hands on one of 40,000 figurines the team was giving away.

On Wednesday Los Angeles will host their second Ohtani bobblehead night of 2024. This time the figurine will feature the two-time MVP with his famous dog Decoy, according to the Los Angeles Times. The pair arrived together in style prior to the game against the Baltimore Orioles, per the team’s official account on X.

Ohtani has clearly won over Dodgers fans since signing an incredible 10-year, $700 million contract with the team prior to the 2024 season. The four-time All-Star isn’t able to pitch this year as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. However, he’s put together a remarkable season at the plate.

The seven-year veteran is the NL MVP frontrunner with a league-leading 41 home runs, 101 runs scored, .994 OPS, 175 OPS+ and 314 total bases. Ohtani also has 94 RBI, 40 stolen bases and 6.6 bWAR in 129 games for the Dodgers.

Ohtani became just the sixth player ever to have 40 home runs and 40 steals in a season. He joined the exclusive 40/40 club with a walk-off grand slam against the Tampa Bay Rays last Friday. The following day he threw off of a mound for the first time since undergoing elbow surgery last September.

Dodgers fans can’t get enough of Shohei Ohtani

Despite the Dodgers’ need for another quality starter in the rotation, the team’s GM quickly shot down the idea of Ohtani pitching this season. LA wants him to recover fully from his elbow ailment. When he returns to full strength next year as a two way player, things could get out of control as Dodgers fans are already wild for all things Ohtani.

You know someone is famous when their dog becomes a household name. While Ohtani’s pup Decoy isn’t quite there yet he’s certainly trending in that direction.

Decoy began grabbing headlines during the offseason. He was revealed to the world during Ohtani’s acceptance of the 2023 MVP award, which he won unanimously while a member of the Los Angeles Angels. After signing with the Dodgers as a free agent, Ohtani finally revealed his dog’s name.

If Decoy wasn’t such a good boy the fame could have gone straight to his head. The pup was gifted a replica visa by the US ambassador to Japan; he went viral at the 2024 All-Star game when his image was revealed in his master’s jacket lining; now the Dodgers are featuring him in a bobblehead figurine.

While Decoy and his owner are living their best lives the Dodgers are playing great baseball. The team is in the top spot of the most recent MLB Power Ranking. Entering play on Wednesday Los Angeles has gone 22-13 since returning from the All-Star break, the third-best record in the majors during that span. The Dodgers have a three-game lead over the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West.