Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to create some separation from the Arizona Diamondbacks in their quest for the NL West title. But, a big and hungry Baltimore Orioles squad is also trying to win the series as Brandon Hyde's squad seeks a division championship too. Both squads clearly need to load all bases, get their pitches right, and pop off at bat. However, it looks like the squad from the West Coast won't be complete because of Freddie Freeman's absence.

The most unfortunate news broke just a few moments before Dave Roberts' Dodgers and Brandon Hyde's Orioles faced off. Freddie Freeman will not be playing, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. This is now the third game he has missed after suffering a finger injury. There is still no certainty on when he will possibly return to the squad.

The last game that Freeman was at bat for the Dodgers was their clash against the Tampa Bay Rays. Throughout that series, his batting average fluctuated from .287 to .284. Roberts and the rest of the staff fielded him to bat 13 times which led to one hit and four strikeouts. He looked like the injury bothered him quite a lot which makes the decision to err on the side of caution make sense.

How are the Dodgers going to adjust?

Roberts clearly has a plan that might just work for their batting rotation against the Orioles. Obviously, Shohei Ohtani will be their designated hitter. Mookie Betts will come off right field for the Dodgers. However, there are three shakeups that they are gambling on.

The first of which is having Teoscar Hernandez start in place of Freeman. This hopefully gets him some experience on the field such that the Dodgers get deeper as the postseason looms.

Another big move that they are continuing is having Tommy Edman run cleanup at bat. Again, it is a decision to hopefully figure out their depth. However, a questionable call is having Chris Taylor in over Max Muncy. Understandably, the latter has not been good at hitting left. However, the Dodgers have continuously seen Taylor's batting average decline. Right now, the shortstop has a .161 batting average. Will he take this Orioles clash as an opportunity to get his production up?