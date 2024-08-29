Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts delivered a positive update on starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto following his rehab start for the Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday night. Yamamoto threw for two innings, giving up one hit and one earned run while striking out two and walking none. Roberts announced the next step in his recovery.

“Threw well, came out of it good,” Roberts said, per ESPN. “Hopefully, we can get him to three innings his next outing and then throw another one in the pen after that and then have a real conversation if it makes sense for him to join us.”

Yamamoto was initially diagnosed with a rotator cuff strain in July. The Japanese pitcher's injury was later revised to right triceps soreness before the Dodgers transferred him to the 60-day injured list on July 13.

He is 6-2 with a 2.92 ERA in 14 starts this season. The Dodgers signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million contract before the season, the largest contract for a pitcher in MLB history.

Shohei Ohtani shines on bobblehead night at Dodgers Stadium

The Dodgers hosted bobblehead night featuring Shohei Ohtani and his dog, Decoy. The event fueled fans to form a line outside Dodgers Stadium around 5 a.m., and an estimated 20,000 people were outside four hours before the first pitch, according to MLB.com's Juan Toribio. However, Ohtani didn't disappoint, working early and often in the Dodgers' 6-4 win against the Baltimore Orioles.

The two-time Most Valuable Player blasted a leadoff home run to kick off the festivities. Then, he added a pair of stolen bases before finishing the night with two hits, one RBI, and three runs as Los Angeles evened up its three-game series 1-1.

“Shohei, his bobblehead night and to hit a home and steal a couple bases,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, per MLB.com. “I'm telling you, any big moment, he seems to rise up to the occasion.”

Before the game, Ohtani's dog, Decoy, also had his moment of the night, becoming the first dog to throw a ceremonial opening pitch from the mound. Decoy darted right down the middle toward Ohtani, waiting at home plate, per MLB.com.

After the win, Ohtani discussed how he was in awe of the crowds of people he saw while approaching the stadium with his dog, Decoy.

“I was surprised as well when I came to the park with my family,” Ohtani said. “I wasn't really aware of the situation. I thought it was some other special event going on.”

The Dodgers will conclude their three-game series with the Orioles at Dodgers Stadium on Thursday.