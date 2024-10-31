After an emotionally charged World Series win, Freddie Freeman, the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman and newly crowned World Series MVP, opened up about the trials that nearly derailed his season. The victory was not just a professional triumph but a personal saga involving his young son's critical health scare.

In the depths of Yankee Stadium, with the celebratory echoes of his team's victory still resounding, Freeman shared a poignant moment about his son Maximus's battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disorder. This struggle almost caused him to step away from baseball for the season.

“I knew I needed to be with my family. If Max was going to be OK then I was going to ultimately play,” Freeman recounted, revealing the depth of his fears during that uncertain time. His voice filled with emotion, he added, “If Max was never Ok, then I probably wouldn’t be here.”

Dodgers star almost sat out the remainder of the season

The crisis hit its peak in July when Maximus was hospitalized and placed on a respirator, losing mobility below his neck. This dire situation forced Freeman to contemplate the unthinkable: leaving the sport at the height of the season. His wife, Chelsea, affirmed that had their son's condition not improved, Freddie's decision to leave would have been inevitable. “If that wasn’t the case, absolutely, I think Freddie would have stopped. It would have been too hard,” she explained.

Freddie's father, Fred Freeman, reflected on the ordeal and the agonizing night they feared the worst. “That Friday night, we weren’t sure if he was going to make it,” he said. Thankfully, after intensive treatment, the doctors gave the family hopeful news. “He was paralyzed from the mouth down, and then after six hours, there’s a little shrug of the shoulders and the doctor said he’d going to be fine.”

Despite the personal turmoil, Freeman's performance in the World Series was nothing short of historic. He achieved a staggering .300 batting average and 1.000 OPS, contributing significantly to the Dodgers' World Series win. His heroic efforts were encapsulated in his record-setting four home runs, tying and then setting new World Series records.

Freeman's resilience and dedication were evident as he played through not only his emotional pain but also a physical injury—a severely sprained right ankle that almost sidelined him. His father disclosed how Freddie pushed through the pain barrier, driven by a commitment to his team and the game.

As he celebrated with his team, the weight of the past months seemed to lift momentarily. “This means everything,” Freeman said, clutching the MVP trophy. “It seems like we hit every speed bump possible over the course of this year. We faced every adversity possible. We overcame every single one.”

Looking ahead, Freddie Freeman now faces the off-season with a renewed spirit, his family's ordeal giving him a profound appreciation for his career and life's blessings. “I’m blessed,” he acknowledged. “I’m truly blessed.” As he prepares for the Dodgers' victory parade, it's clear that this World Series victory will remain one of the most defining moments of his career, intertwined forever with his family's courage and recovery.