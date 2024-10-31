The Los Angeles Dodgers dramatically crushed the New York Yankees to take home the MLB World Series trophy. Finding the singular thread that wraps up the year is becoming less challenging than a mid-90s fastball. Freddie Freeman hit moonshot bomb home runs throughout the entire MLB Playoffs run by the Dodgers. Walker Buehler's explosive mic-drop moment on some unnamed haters after the Dodgers won the World Series might define the team's season.

“Everybody can talk shit about 2020,” Buehler boasted. “But there is not much they can say about (the Dodgers winning the World Series) now.”

Expand Tweet

Buehler was a bit more diplomatic throughout the rest of the postgame interview. It was a surreal moment for a starting pitcher who'd been through so much.

“For me personally (winning the World Series) was huge,” shared Buehler. “Two years off, two surgeries. It's a lot. For our organization, we deserve this. We've been playing really good baseball for a lot of years.”

“There are a lot of ways we can win baseball games. Obviously, with the superstars we have on our team with the discipline, it just kind of all adds up. It was a big inning. Now, (Winning the World Series) is just wild.”

Walker Buehler's out-of-body moment lifts Dodgers

The closeout was Buehler's first save of a long, storied career. He was asked about his save possibility premonitions immediately after waking up on the morning of an MLB World Series Game 5.

“I did not throw a ball until I went out (to the bullpen), so no,” Buehler admitted.

Buehler could not put into words what he was feeling on the mound for the last three outs. His weight might have been accurate on the Moon, which is where catcher Will Smith almost through Buehler after the final out.

“I don't know,” the pitcher replied. “It is hard to explain. I felt like I weighed about five pounds. I wish I was in a little better shape so my heart could handle it better.”