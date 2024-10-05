As a highly anticipated National League Division Series face-off between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres draws near, speculation continues to rise. Everyone wants to know if Freddie Freeman is going to be in the lineup for Saturday night's Game 1.

The eight-time All-Star first baseman suffered an ankle sprain in the final series of the regular season, coincidentally against the Padres. The injury occurred when he tried avoiding a tag while running down the line and has kept his status in some doubt. There is not much time left before Dodgers manager Dave Roberts must make a decision.

Fans of both California clubs desperately want to know if Freeman will be stepping into the batter's box versus San Diego tonight.

Freddie Freeman injury status for NLDS Game 1 vs. Padres

It is still unclear if Freeman will be playing on Saturday, as LA has yet to reveal its lineup. The team's optimism seems to be diminishing, however. “I’m hopeful,” Roberts said, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. “Maybe not as hopeful as I was yesterday.”

The Dodgers just announced that franchise legend Clayton Kershaw will miss the entire MLB playoffs, so the club could use some good news. Freeman made key progress in his recovery process when he ran the bases and participated in fielding drills on Friday, but his ankle might not be fully ready to withstand in-game action. Max Muncy is warming up with a first baseman's glove, per Ardaya, possibly indicating the team's Game 1 plans.

The former MVP could be instrumental to LA outlasting its detested foe and avoiding a third consecutive NLDS elimination. He is a productive playoff performer (.285 batting average, 10 home runs in 49 games) who has tasted World Series success before in his career. Freeman knows how to keep a level head and navigate the unique perils of October baseball. That type of composure is vitally important for a franchise that is known to occasionally unravel in big moments.

If Freddie Freeman is unable to play in Game 1, the Dodgers can still lean on Mookie Betts and the postseason-debuting Shohei Ohtani to overcome Dylan Cease and the Padres. But no one wants to charge into battle without one of the most beloved and reliable players in the game today.