For the Los Angeles Dodgers and their fans, winning is not just a desire; it's an expectation. Over the last decade, they have consistently been one of the most dominant teams in not just the National League but in all of baseball.

Since 2013, they have been a fixture in the MLB Playoffs, making the postseason every year during that span. However, their impressive playoff record doesn't fully align with the championship hardware they have yearned for. The Dodgers, with every advantage at their disposal, have just one World Series title to show for their remarkable run, leaving many fraught with angst and waning anticipation.

An asterisk-less World Series title

Their lone World Series championship during their remarkable run is accompanied by an asterisk, albeit undeservedly so. It's not a question of the Dodgers not deserving it, however, but rather a reflection of the unusual circumstances surrounding the 2020 World Series. This particular season unfolded in the midst of a global pandemic, an unprecedented backdrop for America's pastime.

The regular season was drastically shortened to just 60 games, and the eerie absence of fans in the stands persisted throughout its entirety. In a sport where the passion and energy of a home crowd often serve as a crucial component, this absence was alarming. Even when the postseason arrived, the grand stage where the roar of the crowd is felt most keenly, fans remained mostly absent, with only minimal present during the championship series and the World Series itself. Therefore, there's a yearning for a more traditional championship—a World Series victory earned through a full season of play, with fans in the stands, and the best players delivering unforgettable moments.

Repeated heartbreak for the Dodgers

The Dodgers' consistent excellence is most evident in their staggering achievement of clinching ten out of eleven NL West titles, a true testament to their supremacy within the division. This remarkable feat has been further underscored by their three consecutive 100-win seasons, cementing their status as one of the best regular-season teams in baseball during this era.

However, the shadow of unfulfilled championship aspirations looms large. Despite their regular-season prowess, the Dodgers have faced repeated heartbreak on the grandest stage. Painful losses in the 2017 and 2018 World Series serve as stark reminders that high expectations, star-studded rosters, and a significant payroll do not always guarantee MLB Playoff success. But it certainly doesn't hurt.

The Dodgers go as far as Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman take them

Two stars, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, have been the linchpin of the Dodgers' success throughout the year. Their all-around consistency at the plate and in the field have carried the team. However, there's other firepower in familiar faces like Max Muncy, Will Smith and this year's free agent pickup, J.D. Martinez, to provide valuable offensive support.

The offense has never been a worry for the Dodgers this season. It's the pitching that's worrisome. With veterans like Clayton Kershaw and Lance Lynn likely to have limited starts, young guns like Bobby Miller will be heavily relied upon to make critical starts should the Dodgers continue to advance in the MLB Playoffs. But how reliable is Kershaw's health and Lynn's consistency? Miller has shown glimpses of his potential, but as we all know, October baseball is much different. Luckily, for the Dodgers, a first round bye and not having to play until the NLDS could be of help.

The Dodgers need to win the World Series in 2023

In 2023, the Dodgers find themselves once again in a familiar position—contenders with all the resources and talent to claim the World Series title. However, this year feels different. There is a growing sense of urgency and an understanding that they must seize this opportunity. Because if not now, when? How many more opportunities will there be? How many times can they have one of the best overall rosters, reload and yet not succeed?

While the 2020 championship might have temporarily alleviated the pressure, it's only in hindsight that we realize how it somewhat understates what these Dodgers teams should have achieved by this point. The Dodgers, a franchise with a storied history and an impressive array of statistics, often present themselves as if their success has been recent. However, the recent narrative has been marred by missed opportunities and surprising upsets at the hands of their opponents.

The Dodgers have shown their capacity to triumph in distinctive and situational settings, but what's conspicuously absent from their impressive track record is a conventional championship. It's the missing piece of the puzzle, the opportunity to prove that the Dodgers are not just beneficiaries of favorable conditions but champions in the most traditional and authentic sense of the word. This is why the Dodgers must win the 2023 World Series.