Gavin Lux is expected to miss the 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL. Lux endured the injury while running the bases in the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres Spring Training game on Monday. Freddie Freeman revealed a special FaceTime call he made to Lux after the incident on Monday, per David Vassegh.

“Freddie Freeman said he text and Facetime with Gavin Lux yesterday. Freeman put his oldest son, Charlie on Facetime to improve Lux’s spirits,” Vassegh shared on Twitter.

Freeman also addressed Lux’s injury on Tuesday, per Bill Plunkett.

“There’s no need to move on right now,” Freeman said. “That’s the thing. … It’s okay to be in your feelings today and tomorrow and the next day.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Miguel Rojas is expected to take over shortstop duties for the Dodgers following the injury. Chris Taylor, who was slated to primarily play outfield, will likely receive shortstop reps as well.

Gavin Lux was in line for a potential breakout season. He’d finally carved out an everyday role at second base last year, and was preparing to become the Dodgers’ shortstop this season. Lux admitted that missing out on the shortstop opportunity was one of the “hardest parts” about the season-ending injury, per Dodgers Insider on Twitter.

“I think every baseball player’s dream is to play shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers, so yeah, I think that’s one of the hardest parts,” Lux said.

The Dodgers have enough talent to still find success during the 2023 campaign, but Lux’s presence on the field will be missed. With that being said, he will still be an important part of their clubhouse atmosphere.