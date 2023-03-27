Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Gavin Lux is expected to miss the entire 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL early in spring training. Lux, who was going to play shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023, previously said he didn’t want to see the video of his gruesome injury. However, Lux ultimately decided to watch it after being advised to do so by a doctor, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

“It was nasty. It really looked gross, kind of freaky,” Lux said. “I remember I just kind of tried to duck out of the way and I stumbled a little bit and straightened my leg weird, I knew right away something was wrong.”

Gavin Lux has been carted off the field after sustaining an injury running into third base. pic.twitter.com/Glh5Z7jFEh — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) February 27, 2023

The Dodgers were counting on Gavin Lux to replace Trea Turner at the position. Fortunately for Los Angeles, they made a trade during the offseason to acquire Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins. At the time of the initial deal, it was thought of as a nice depth move but nothing more. Now it is a trade that could be the Dodgers’ saving grace at shortstop with Rojas ready to take over the position amid Lux’s injury absence.

Miguel Rojas doesn’t offer much offensive upside. From a defensive standpoint, however, Rojas is sharp. He makes the routine plays and is no stranger to pulling off a highlight reel effort as well.

Talk to 'em, Miggy! pic.twitter.com/SmqtVRrGZI — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 27, 2023

In the end, the Dodgers are hopeful that Gavin Lux can return in 2024 and develop into the star they believe he can be. Lux performed well in 2022 while primarily playing second base, and his future is still bright.