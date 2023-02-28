Los Angeles Dodgers’ infielder Gavin Lux suffered a scary leg injury on Monday while running the bases versus the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers are attempting to remain optimistic, but the latest update suggests that he will miss an extended period of time. Although, there is no official timetable at the moment. Lux was expected to take over shortstop duties in 2023, however, Miguel Rojas may be the next man up if Lux is indeed forced to miss time.

Rojas addressed the Gavin Lux injury and potentially playing shortstop for the Dodgers in 2023, per Jack Harris.

“It’s unfortunate what happened to Luxy,” Rojas said. “But if that means me playing shortstop, that’s what I need to do. I prepared for this opportunity. I need to be ready for it.”

Rojas said he reached out to Lux following the incident but has yet to hear back, per Kirsten Watson.

One would imagine that Gavin Lux is dealing with a whirlwind of emotions. The 25-year old is entering the prime of his career and was ready to play shortstop for the team. He’s shown promise in previous seasons and had his best year yet in 2022.

Fortunately for the Dodgers, Miguel Rojas has plenty of experience at the position. Los Angeles signed him for depth purposes but Rojas has been the Miami Marlins’ primary shortstop over the past few years. He doesn’t offer much offensive upside, but Rojas is a more than capable defender. Chris Taylor is also a candidate to receive shortstop reps in 2023.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Gavin Lux’s injury as they are provided.