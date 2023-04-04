Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Gavin Lux’s 2023 season ended before it could even begin when he suffered an ACL injury during Spring Training. The Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman was ready to continue being a steady force for the team. However, a freak accident during a Spring Training game ended his season prematurely. After suffering that injury, Lux got a message from an unlikely hero: Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones, per The Athletic.

“I mean, he’s (Chipper Jones) been through it,” Gavin Lux told The Athletic. “I think it’s cool to see a guy that’s been through it and obviously went on to have a great career, definitely cool to see somebody like that (reach out). It gives you like a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Like Lux, Chipper Jones suffered a nasty injury during a training game. It was a freak baserunning incident that tore the third baseman’s ACL. Despite the injury, though, Jones bounced back, earning multiple accolades for the Braves en route to a Hall of Fame-worthy career. The Dodgers star certainly appreciated the kind words from a legend of their rivals.

ACL injuries are not the same career-ending injury they once were. Advancements in medical technology have made recovering from ACL tears easier and allows the player to return to form. For Gavin Lux, his top priority now should be to rehab his knee properly. As a second baseman (and potentially shortstop with Trea Turner gone) for the Dodgers, Lux needs to be as mobile as possible to defend properly.

The good news for the Dodgers is that they are doing well despite Lux’s absence. Miguel Vargas is filling in for Lux at 2B, and he’s showed tremendous plate discipline to start the year. They also have their usual hard-hitting suspects in Mookie Betts (who occasionally fills in at 2B as well), Max Muncy, and Freddie Freeman.