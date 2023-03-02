Incumbent shortstop Trea Turner may have left the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency, but the Dodgers wouldn’t have been too concerned given the presence of Gavin Lux on the roster. Just 25-years of age, the former second-ranked prospect in all of MLB was more than ready to take the reins for the Dodgers at shortstop; the Dodgers’ second baseman during the 2022 season rose through the ranks as a shortstop anyway.

However, what should have been an exciting opportunity for Lux ahead of the 2023 season will not materialize after the left-handed hitting infielder tore his right ACL and sprained his right LCL during the Dodgers’ third spring training game against division rivals San Diego Padres. Lux was just running to third base on a routine groundout before injuring his knee as his cleat got caught on the dirt.

In the aftermath of Lux’s injury, it remains unclear what the Dodgers’ plans are for the shortstop position in 2023. With spring training in full swing, however, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman revealed that they will be evaluating all options and that these preseason games will serve as “extended audition” periods.

“Right now, it’s just about wrapping our arms around the different questions that we want to see (answered) in spring training,” Friedman said, per Andy McCullough of The Athletic.

In addition, Friedman did not rule out the possibility that the Dodgers would look at options outside the roster as they try to bolster the squad in light of Gavin Lux’s injury.

“[We’re] starting to compile a list of potentially available players, and compare what we have internally to what we can potentially access externally. And I think even the role is up in the air,” Friedman added.

The Dodgers started Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor at shortstop in their first two Spring Training games without Gavin Lux. Rojas is a light-hititng, defense-first option, while Taylor played in just one game at shortstop during the 2022 season. The Dodgers appear to be auditioning minor league shortstop Eddys Leonard for the role as well; Leonard, a 22-year old infielder, tallied 15 home runs and 61 runs batted in High-A.