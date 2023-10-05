The Los Angeles Dodgers notched their 100th win of the season with a victory over the San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers' consistent play has earned them high expectations going into the MLB Playoffs. They will need all hands on deck as they head into the NLDS. Fortunately, Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor will be able to contribute, per Fabian Arydaya.

Ardaya reports that Rojas practiced taking swings and is playing in the Dodgers' inter-squad game. In addition, Chris Taylor will also see action in the game. Unfortunately, both players were hit by a pitch in Los Angeles' last regular season matchup. Nevertheless, their healings spell trouble for the Dodgers' opponent in the NLDS.

Dodgers regain depth after significant injuries

Los Angeles will face the winner of the Wild Card matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks. Although both these teams' records do not match the Dodgers in wins, LA will need to be prepared if they want victory. With their talent and regained depth, they will be.

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman headline the Dodgers' lineup. They are two of the best players in the MLB. Each player was named to the MLB Top 100 Right Now List at 4 and 10, respectively, per MLB.com.

Miguel Rojas and Chris Taylor add much-needed support. Rojas hit five home runs and batted an average of .236 for the regular season. Meanwhile, Taylor averaged a similar. 237 and went for 15 home runs.

The Dodgers are looking for revenge in the MLB Playoffs. The last time they won the World Series was in 2020. For the last few years, they have been bounced out in earlier rounds. If they stay healthy, they have a chance to make more history.