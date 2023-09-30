The Los Angeles Dodgers' 6-2 win over the San Francisco Giants was positive for two reasons. The Dodgers got the victory, and Miguel Rojas' injury scare is less severe than originally thought. Rojas was hit by a pitch on Friday night, inducing a wrist injury that caused him to leave the game early. Fortunately, X-rays on his wrist were negative.

“X-rays were negative on Miguel Rojas’ left wrist, Dave Roberts said. Will get a CT tomorrow. Said they feel they dodged a bullet,” Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic wrote on Twitter.

This is good news for the Dodgers, who look to make a deep playoff run after finishing their series against the Giants. Rojas is optimistic about getting a chance to return to the baseball field.

“I'm pretty positive that everything's going to be all right, and I'll be good to go for the rest of the season,” Rojas said via SportsNet LA. “Right now, I know it's going to hurt. I got hit [in my left wrist] before, so it's going to take a little while [to recover]. But I'm glad we have a couple of days before we play our first playoff game, so I'm pretty positive I'm going to be able to play.”

The Miguel Rojas injury could give San Francisco a chance to steal the last game of the series. The Giants, however, have larger concerns. San Fransisco fired manager Gabe Kapler following the team's underwhelming performance this season. The firing makes way for change on a Giants team in need of new leadership.

As Rojas tends to his wrist, the Dodgers will focus on closing out their last regular-season game before the playoffs begin October 3rd.