The Los Angeles Dodgers will face off against the division-rival San Diego Padres in the NLDS starting on Saturday. Injuries have been one of the biggest storylines for the Dodgers during the regular season, and expect to continue to impact them throughout the postseason.

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas, who has been playing through a tear in his left adductor for the past few weeks, addressed his status to Mike DiGiovanna of the LA Times.

“I feel the same as I did in September,” Rojas said. “I’m just gonna have to play through it, and I’m gonna do the best that I can, to be on the field with the guys and trying to do the best I can, to kind of take care of myself off the field.”

After the Dodgers clinched the NL West, Rojas sat for the final four games of the season to try and rest his ailing hip. While his status for the postseason was not necessarily in doubt, Rojas confirmed that he will be playing despite still feeling the impact of his injury.

With Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts having shifted back to his preferred position of right field, the slick-fielding Rojas is expected to be the Dodgers' starting shortstop in the NLDS assuming nothing changes with his injury status.

If Rojas has to miss any more time in the postseason, expect the Dodgers the versatile Tommy Edman to shift from center field to shortstop.

Miguel Rojas' 2024 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers

The veteran infielder has stepped up and become one of the Dodgers' unsung heroes, quietly having one of the best seasons of his 11-year career. Through 103 games, Rojas is hitting .283 while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense primarily at shortstop, but also occasionally at second and third base.

With Betts, who began the season as the Dodgers' starting shortstop before shifting back to right field after a broken hand landed him on the injured list, and Max Muncy both missing a significant amount of time, the Dodgers have desperately needed production in the infield. That is where Rojas has stepped up.

Rojas has not necessarily impressed during his postseasons appearances so far in his career. Through nine postseason games, Rojas is hitting .200 with one home run and one RBI. A healthy and productive Rojas would be a huge asset for the Dodgers as they try and advance pass the Padres to earn a spot in the NLCS.