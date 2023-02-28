Jackie Robinson is a baseball and a sports legend through and through. He was the one who broke the color barrier in the MLB back in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers back in 1947. However, it seems like some New Yorkers remain unfamiliar with one of the most transcendent athletes to ever grace this world.

New York City’s Department of Transportation made an inexplicable gaffe, misspelling Robinson’s first name as “Jakie” on a road sign for the Jackie Robinson Parkway, per ESPN. Aptly, other news outlets have called the city’s sign snafu a “swing and a miss” or a major whiff.

At the very least, the erroneous sign was not up for too long. First spotted on Sunday, Department of Transportation spokesperson Scott Gastel said that the misspelled sign had already been replaced by Monday.

Jackie Robinson spent the entirety of his 10-year big league career with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Following the 1956 season, the Dodgers agreed to a trade which would have sent Robinson to their rivals, New York Giants.

Nevertheless, Robinson did not play for the Giants, as he chose to retire and “devote” his “full time to business opportunities”, as he stated in his letter to then-Giants owner Horace Stoneham informing him of his retirement. This runs in contrast to some theories that Robinson retired due to his unwillingness to play for his beloved Dodgers’ rivals.

Due to his accomplishments, former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani proposed to rename the road formerly known as Interboro Parkway as the Jackie Robinson Parkway in 1997 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Robinson’s debut in the Major Leagues.