Los Angeles Dodgers rookie James Outman has cooled off following a blistering hot start to the 2023 season. Outman bounced back with a clutch go-ahead grand slam on Wednesday to give the Dodgers a lead and eventual victory over the Minnesota Twins. Outman credited his teammates for keeping him positive during his slump prior to the grand slam, per SportsNet LA.

“Felt like a breath of fresh air to be honest,” Outman said of his big home run. “My teammates were keeping me positive through it (struggling at the plate). It was hard, but my teammates… they were great. They were giving me advice, helping me out and I’m really thankful for that.”

James Outman remains a strong candidate to win NL Rookie of the Year. He’s displayed impressive power ability and has been a consistent force in the Dodgers lineup. Los Angeles entered 2023 with questions in their outfield, but Outman has been a key piece to the puzzle.

Los Angeles ultimately took two of three from the Twins at Dodger Stadium to wrap up their homestand. They will now head on the road to take on the St. Louis Cardinals for the first series of a 10-game road trip. The Dodgers have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the past few weeks and will try to continue their momentum away from home.

It will be interesting to see if James Outman can get back on track following his clutch moment in the Dodgers’ win over the Twins.