Los Angeles Dodgers rookie James Outman started out the 2023 season on a high note. He cooled off as the season continued on, but has bounced back since the All-Star break. In fact, Outman is leading all of baseball in on-base percentage (OBP) since the Midsummer Classic, per MLB Network on Twitter.

Outman's mark of .519 since the break is the best in MLB. His teammate Freddie Freeman closely trails with a .505 clip. Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels (.495), Ha-Seong Kim of the San Diego Padres (.490), and Ronald Acuna Jr of the Atlanta Braves (.474) round out the top five of post All-Star break OBP leaders.

Dodgers: James Outman catching fire in second-half

Outman is slashing .259/.360/.439 with a .799 OPS and 13 home runs in 2023. His all-around production has been impressive, but it is his resiliency that has stood out.

When Outman kicked off the '23 campaign by playing well, most people around the league knew it was only a matter of time before he found himself in a slump. That statement isn't anything against Outman, rather, it's the nature of baseball. Even the best players in the league struggle at the plate at times. The question people wondered is how Outman would respond to adversity.

Outman did eventually find himself in a slump. The young outfielder didn't break down, however. Instead, he continued to work hard and pulled himself out of it. As a result, he's a legitimate National League Rookie of the Year candidate. Outman is also playing a crucial role in the Dodgers strong season.