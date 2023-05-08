Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers recently earned a 2-1 series win over the San Diego Padres. Los Angeles currently leads the National League West and have won eight of their past ten games overall. The team faced question marks heading into the 2023 season, and there still is some uncertainty with this ball club, but the Dodgers are clearly playing well at the moment. Their performance is especially impressive considering that many people around the league overlooked the Dodgers and their youth moment prior to the 2023 regular season.

Los Angeles has featured stability and reliable veterans on their roster over the past few seasons. In 2023, however, the team has been more reliant on younger players. It goes without saying, but veterans such as Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Max Muncy are still leading the charge. LA’s young players have also made quite the impact to open the season.

With rookie James Outman already setting the league on fire, let’s take a look at how the Dodgers are silencing the critics with their youth movement.

James Outman and Dodgers’ position player rookies

James Outman won the NL Rookie of the Month award following a sizzling start to the season. He also smashed an extra inning clutch home run to help the Dodgers seal their series win versus the Padres on Sunday. Outman is a budding star with a high-ceiling, and the Dodgers are likely considering him as the leader of their current youth movement.

Miguel Vargas has endured some ups and downs in his rookie season while playing second base for Los Angeles. He’s displayed signs of stardom though, and his ability to get on-base should not be ignored.

James Outman and Miguel Vargas very well may emerge as the future of the Dodgers.

The same can be said for top prospect Diego Cartaya who’s still in the minor leagues. The only issue for Cartaya is finding a spot on the big league roster with Will Smith handling catching duties.

Michael Busch recently made his MLB debut and has already impacted the team as well. He’s another highly-regarded prospect and could earn a starting gig at some point if the opportunity presents itself.

The Dodgers have a solid young position player core. Their pitching, though, is what sets the organization apart from others.

Dodgers’ young pitching

Everyone around the MLB world knows how high of a ceiling Dodgers top pitching prospect Bobby Miller has. He’s a flame-thrower who’s struggled with command at times. Nevertheless, he could become a superstar for Los Angeles.

Miller hasn’t pitched in the big leagues yet this season. The Dodgers have still relied on their young pitching though.

People tend to forget that Dustin May is only 25-years old. Meanwhile, Julio Urias is just 26 years of age. But both of those pitchers are well-known around the MLB world given their time in the big leagues.

Ryan Pepiot, Michael Grove, and Gavin Stone have all impacted the Dodgers in 2023. Pepiot hasn’t pitched in a regular season game, but displayed his prowess in spring training. He was expected to earn a rotation spot before suffering a preseason injury.

Grove earned the final rotation spot but struggled before enduring an injury of his own. Gavin Stone has made just one start for the Dodgers’ rotation. Although the early results haven’t exactly been incredible to look at, the Dodgers’ farm system is stacked with pitchers. They simply won’t run out of pitching depth.

Final thoughts

The Dodgers’ offensive prospects have impressed more than their starting pitching prospects so far. Regardless, both areas are strong for Los Angeles, and has them set up well for the future. And that future is already beginning as these young players continue to impact the 2023 team.